Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Overnight low clouds, fog ahead

Widespread low clouds and fog are expected overnight with spotty morning drizzle.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The cooling trend will continue tomorrow under partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be a breezy afternoon.

SATURDAY:
Expect a breezy afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with temperatures below average for autumn.
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s

Temperatures:
Concord: 77
Oakland: 70
Redwood City: 74
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 76

Coast
Tonight: Foggy Conditions
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog Late
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

