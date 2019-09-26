AccuWeather Forecast: Overnight low clouds, fog ahead

Widespread low clouds and fog are expected overnight with spotty morning drizzle.
The cooling trend will continue tomorrow under partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be a breezy afternoon.
SATURDAY:
Expect a breezy afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with temperatures below average for autumn.
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s
Temperatures:
Concord: 77
Oakland: 70
Redwood City: 74
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 76
Coast
Tonight: Foggy Conditions
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog Late
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
