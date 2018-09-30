AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon.
Highs: 62-78.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 62/76
Fremont: 60/76
Redwood City : 58/72
San Francisco: 63/69
San Jose: 60/77
Coast
TODAY: Partly cloudy & cool.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland
TODAY: Partly sunny and cooler.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: A mix of clouds & sun.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
Partly cloudy, a bit warmer. Rain arrives late.
