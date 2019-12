AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy and cool heading into New Year's Eve

Temperatures:

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with mainly a few passing high clouds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s inland and low 40s near the coast and bay.Tomorrow will be bright and mostly sunny, but we can expect to see occasional high clouds.High temperatures will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 around the bay shoreline, and upper 50s to low 60s inland.Tomorrow night, New Year's Eve, will also feature passing high clouds, but fireworks viewing conditions should be not bad at all.The year 2020 will get off to a dry start Wednesday through Friday, but there is a slight chance of light showers over the weekend in the North Bay.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Passing High CloudsLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Bright Skies/High CloudsHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Passing High CloudsLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Bright Skies/High CloudsHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Passing High CloudsLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Bright Skies/High CloudsHighs: Near 60Tonight: Passing High CloudsLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Bright Skies/High CloudsHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Passing High CloudsLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Bright Skies/High CloudsHighs: Near 60Partly to Mostly Cloudy & DryHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland