AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy and cool heading into New Year's Eve

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with mainly a few passing high clouds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s inland and low 40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be bright and mostly sunny, but we can expect to see occasional high clouds.
High temperatures will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 around the bay shoreline, and upper 50s to low 60s inland.
Tomorrow night, New Year's Eve, will also feature passing high clouds, but fireworks viewing conditions should be not bad at all.
The year 2020 will get off to a dry start Wednesday through Friday, but there is a slight chance of light showers over the weekend in the North Bay.
Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 57
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 62
Coast:
Tonight: Passing High Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright Skies/High Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Passing High Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright Skies/High Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Passing High Clouds
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Bright Skies/High Clouds
Highs: Near 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Passing High Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright Skies/High Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Passing High Clouds
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Bright Skies/High Clouds
Highs: Near 60
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Dry
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
