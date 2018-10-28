AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy and cooler

WEATHER

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler than yesterday. Highs range from 64-76.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler than yesterday.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs range from 64-76.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/75
Fremont: 58/74
Redwood City: 55/70
San Francisco: 57/66
San Jose: 57/73

Coast
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Some clouds.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland
TODAY: Partly cloudy & cooler.
Highs: In the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy & cooler.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Hazy & cooler.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Monday:
Partly cloudy & continued mild. Highs range from 64-74.

