AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy and cooler

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Monday:

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler than yesterday.Highs range from 64-76.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Partly cloudy.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & cooler.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Some clouds.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Partly cloudy & cooler.Highs: In the low to mid 70s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy skies.Highs: In the low 70s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the upper 40s.TODAY: Hazy & cooler.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy & cooler.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.Partly cloudy & continued mild. Highs range from 64-74.