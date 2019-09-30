Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy, below average temperatures

Partly cloudy skies to start the week with cool afternoon highs again today. Temperatures will remain below average despite plenty of sunshine.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A slow warming trend will bring temps near average by the end of the week. Highs: 62-70.

Temperatures:
Concord: 55/70
Fremont: 55/68
Redwood City : 53/67
San Francisco: 55/63
San Jose: 54/69

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 50s

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

TUESDAY:
Sunny and continued cool.

