AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy, below average temperatures

Partly cloudy skies to start the week with cool afternoon highs again today. Temperatures will remain below average despite plenty of sunshine.
A slow warming trend will bring temps near average by the end of the week. Highs: 62-70.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/70
Fremont: 55/68
Redwood City : 53/67
San Francisco: 55/63
San Jose: 54/69
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 50s
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TUESDAY:
Sunny and continued cool.
