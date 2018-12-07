WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy, chilly

EMBED </>More Videos

Tomorrow and Saturday will be bright and sunny, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A partly cloudy day on the way to finish out the week. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s. Overnight, any clouds depart leaving clear skies and chilly temps in the mid 30s to mid 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 54
Oakland 55
San Jose 56
Concord 56

Coast
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

East Bay
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s

East Bay Valleys
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s

North Bay Valleys
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s

Peninsula
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s

South Bay
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Majority of Calif. still suffering from moderate drought despite storms
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
PHOTOS: Amazing contrast after 2 weeks of snowfall in the Sierra
Cold weather in Lake Tahoe triggers black ice alert
More Weather
Top Stories
Former Giant Jose Castillo killed in car crash along with former MLB player Luis Valbuena
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
Dash Cam video shows rocks hitting SUV while driving on San Jose interstate
Drag Queens on Ice perform to a sold out rink in SF
Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host amid backlash over anti-gay tweets
Dozens of SJSU students camp out to highlight homelessness
Civil lawsuit filed against SFPD alleging excessive force
Can anything be done about Bay Bridge traffic?
Show More
Homeless encampment filled with women and children torn down in Oakland
SJSU has highest number of homeless students across CSU system
Recycle like a pro
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Bay Area experts weighing in what to do about plastic pollution problem
More News