Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy, chilly

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A partly cloudy day on the way to finish out the week. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s. Overnight, any clouds depart leaving clear skies and chilly temps in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 54
Oakland 55
San Jose 56
Concord 56
Coast
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
East Bay
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
East Bay Valleys
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
North Bay Valleys
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Peninsula
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
South Bay
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!