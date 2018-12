Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy, chilly

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Looking ahead to Saturday:

A partly cloudy day on the way to finish out the week. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s. Overnight, any clouds depart leaving clear skies and chilly temps in the mid 30s to mid 40s.Santa Rosa 56San Francisco 54Oakland 55San Jose 56Concord 56Today: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low to Mid 40sToday: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low 40sToday: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sToday: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid 50s to Low 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sToday: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low 40sToday: Partly CloudyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sSunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.