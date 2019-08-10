AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy conditions, warm temps

Today will be partly cloudy, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 80s inland.
Tomorrow will be sunnier and much warmer, with high temperatures ranging from upper 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. This warming trend will continue into early next week, lifting inland temperatures into the mid and upper 90s.
Looking ahead to Monday:
Summer heat returns
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Upper 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 83
Oakland: 72
Redwood City: 76
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 80
Santa Rosa: 79
Coast:
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
