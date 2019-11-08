AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy conditions with fog tonight

Tonight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog near the coast and bay overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Tomorrow will begin with lingering patches of morning fog, turning sunny by afternoon, with high temperatures ranging from near 60 at the coast to near 80 inland.
The weekend will also bring sunny and mild days, with afternoon temperatures even a few degrees higher--upper 60s at the coast, mid 70s near the bay, and low 80s inland.
Gradual cooling will begin early next week, and our long, dry pattern may show signs of weakening by the end of next week. We're not forecasting rain yet, but there is an increasing possibility of rain before Thanksgiving.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Low 80s Inland
Temperatures
Concord: 78
Oakland: 68
Redwood City: 71
San Francisco: 65
San Jose: 76
Santa Rosa: 80
Coast
Tonight: Widespread Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy conditions with fog tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More