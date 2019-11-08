Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy conditions with fog tonight

Tonight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog near the coast and bay overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Tomorrow will begin with lingering patches of morning fog, turning sunny by afternoon, with high temperatures ranging from near 60 at the coast to near 80 inland.

The weekend will also bring sunny and mild days, with afternoon temperatures even a few degrees higher--upper 60s at the coast, mid 70s near the bay, and low 80s inland.

Gradual cooling will begin early next week, and our long, dry pattern may show signs of weakening by the end of next week. We're not forecasting rain yet, but there is an increasing possibility of rain before Thanksgiving.

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Low 80s Inland

Temperatures
Concord: 78
Oakland: 68
Redwood City: 71
San Francisco: 65
San Jose: 76
Santa Rosa: 80

Coast
Tonight: Widespread Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Near 60

East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Former SF Wells Fargo teller claims manager drugged, raped her
Is it time to scrap California's bottle deposit law?
BART hero meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice
Borderline shooting victims, survivors honored at memorial
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
South Bay preschool launches dual language program
Show More
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
Racing boats flip and crash simultaneously in dramatic video
BURGLARY FAIL: Caught on camera falling through ceiling
NFL Legend Jerry Rice discusses new book
Tunnel Tops Project in San Francisco kicks off second phase
More TOP STORIES News