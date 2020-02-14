AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening, fog near bay, coast; then mostly sunny Saturday

Tonight will be partly cloudy with increasing areas of fog and low clouds near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will begin with lingering low clouds in the early morning hours, but skies will be mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to low 70s inland.
Easter Sunday will be sunny and even warmer, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Warming will continue into the middle of next week, as inland highs will reach or exceed 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 71
San Francisco 61
Oakland 64
San Jose 70
Concord 69
Coast:
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds/Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70
