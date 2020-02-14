Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening, fog near bay, coast; then mostly sunny Saturday

Tonight will be partly cloudy with increasing areas of fog and low clouds near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




Tomorrow will begin with lingering low clouds in the early morning hours, but skies will be mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to low 70s inland.

VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Easter Sunday will be sunny and even warmer, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Warming will continue into the middle of next week, as inland highs will reach or exceed 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 71
San Francisco 61
Oakland 64
San Jose 70
Concord 69

Coast:
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds/Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor shares his thoughts
70 people test positive for COVID-19 at SF's largest homeless shelter
Gov. Newsom announces partnership with FEMA to provide meals to seniors during pandemic
What's herd immunity? Stanford study investigates impact on California
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
Oakland nonprofit takes on digital divide amid COVID-19
Show More
99-year-old World War II veteran beats coronavirus
What to know about your car as you stay at home
AIDS Memorial Quilt fabric being used to sew COVID-19 masks
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds
WATCH SUNDAY: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
More TOP STORIES News