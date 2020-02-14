A partly cloudy night is on the way with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and temps a little bit cooler than yesterday but still above average by April standards. Highs range from the low 60s to upper 70s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 65
Oakland 69
San Jose 75
Concord 75
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Friday:
Cooling sea breeze kicks in and drops temps in the afternoon into the low 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening, lows in mid 40s to lower 50s
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News