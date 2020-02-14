Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening, lows in mid 40s to lower 50s

A partly cloudy night is on the way with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and temps a little bit cooler than yesterday but still above average by April standards. Highs range from the low 60s to upper 70s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 65
Oakland 69
San Jose 75
Concord 75

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Friday:
Cooling sea breeze kicks in and drops temps in the afternoon into the low 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Patients avoid ER over COVID-19 concerns, hospitals say
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
Live coronavirus updates: Two more patients die at Hayward nursing home, bringing death toll to 13
Coronavirus: LA mayor doesn't see mass events returning to city until 2021
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Here's what it's really like being a teacher during the COVID-19 crisis
Government nears lending limit on small business relief program
Show More
Coronavirus: Dems propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments
Coronavirus: East Bay lab uses robots to help develop COVID-19 test kits
WATCH TOMORROW: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Gov. Newsom announces expansion of Calif.'s unemployment benefits
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
More TOP STORIES News