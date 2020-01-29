Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening, widespread areas of fog overnight

Tonight will be partly cloudy with widespread areas of fog developing overnight, so morning commuters may encounter slow traffic and reduced visibility. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and slightly milder than today. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland.

Thursday through Saturday, we can expect mainly sunny days and a much warmer pattern, with high temperatures around 70 degrees inland and near the bay; but a sharply cooler pattern will begin on Sunday.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 65
San Francisco: 60
Oakland: 61
San Jose: 64
Concord: 64

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Showers/Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chilly/Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

