Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening, widespread morning fog

Tonight will be partly cloudy with widespread areas of fog developing overnight, which likely means slow traffic and reduced visibility for morning commuters. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow will begin with lingering morning fog, but we'll see mostly sunny skies by midday. Highs will range from low and mid 60s at the coast to low 70s in the warmest inland areas.

Friday will be very much like tomorrow, with about the same range of temperatures. This springlike warm up will last only two days, as a much cooler air mass will bring temperatures down sharply over the weekend. However, the cool down will not be accompanied by rain. Dry weather will continue over the weekend and into next week.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 70
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 65
San Jose: 68
Concord: 68

Coast:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here
SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal
Private vehicle ban begins on Market Street in SF
Football superfan shares how to enjoy Super Bowl on a budget
Kobe Bryant's wife breaks social media silence after crash
Official Super Bowl fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
George Kittle describes being 'starstruck' over The Rock in Miami
Show More
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Teen party rampage adds insult to injury, says Tubbs Fire survivor
Video shows man dumped out of wheelchair in East Bay Target
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
14 days of dry weather on the way
More TOP STORIES News