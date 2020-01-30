AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening, widespread morning fog

Tonight will be partly cloudy with widespread areas of fog developing overnight, which likely means slow traffic and reduced visibility for morning commuters. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will begin with lingering morning fog, but we'll see mostly sunny skies by midday. Highs will range from low and mid 60s at the coast to low 70s in the warmest inland areas.
Friday will be very much like tomorrow, with about the same range of temperatures. This springlike warm up will last only two days, as a much cooler air mass will bring temperatures down sharply over the weekend. However, the cool down will not be accompanied by rain. Dry weather will continue over the weekend and into next week.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 70
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 65
San Jose: 68
Concord: 68
Coast:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70
