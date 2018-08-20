WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy evening with fog across Bay

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be partly cloudy with increasing areas of fog near the coast and bay. There is also a chance of spotty drizzle near the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cooler than average for late August.

Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 80s inland. There will be little change in this pattern for the remainder of the week. Afternoon temperatures will remain below average, although minor inland warming is possible near the end of the week.



Today's Temperatures
Concord 83
Oakland 69
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 63
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 81

Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog/Spotty Morning Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 80s Inland

