AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening with warmer weather on the way

A partly cloudy night is on the way with lows in the low to upper 40s. High pressure will begin moving in Monday which will help bring brighter and warmer weather.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 63
Oakland 68
San Jose 70
Concord 74
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid ot Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
East Bay:
Today: AM clouds & drizzle to PM sunshine
Highs: In the mid 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy lat
Lows: Near 50
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Tuesday:
Sunny skies continue with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
