AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy evening

Tonight will be partly cloudy early, with areas of patchy low clouds near the coast and in some inland valleys. Skies will become mostly clear overnight and into the early morning hours.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny by afternoon, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland.

Friday will be much like tomorrow, except that the North Bay may experience some late night sprinkles, which could spill over into early Saturday morning.

After that early morning chance, the remainder of the weekend will be mainly sunny.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 62
Concord 61

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 60s

Saturday:
Early morning showers, ending by midday, followed by partly to mostly sunny skies.

