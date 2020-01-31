AccuWeather forecast: partly cloudy, patchy fog developing overnight

Tonight will be partly cloudy early with patchy fog developing overnight, mainly in our inland valleys and near the coast. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will begin with lingering morning fog, but we'll see sunny skies by midday, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to 70 degrees or above inland.
The weekend will bring us a breezy and much cooler pattern. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, but afternoon temperatures drop sharply from tomorrow's highs -- as much as 10 degrees by Sunday. So, we can expect a cool, brisk, winterlike start to next week.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
San Francisco 64
Oakland 65
San Jose 70
Concord 68
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Near 70
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Around 70
Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy, & cooler, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: partly cloudy, patchy fog developing overnight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News