AccuWeather forecast: partly cloudy, patchy fog developing overnight

Tonight will be partly cloudy early with patchy fog developing overnight, mainly in our inland valleys and near the coast. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.




Tomorrow will begin with lingering morning fog, but we'll see sunny skies by midday, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to 70 degrees or above inland.

The weekend will bring us a breezy and much cooler pattern. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, but afternoon temperatures drop sharply from tomorrow's highs -- as much as 10 degrees by Sunday. So, we can expect a cool, brisk, winterlike start to next week.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
San Francisco 64
Oakland 65
San Jose 70
Concord 68

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Fog/Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Near 70

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog/Sunny & Mild Afternoon
Highs: Around 70

Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy, & cooler, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland.

