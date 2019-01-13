Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies give way to showers tonight

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5068085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sunday starts out with partly cloudy skies followed by showers later in the evening. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect from the Sonoma County coast to Monterey from 9 a.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday. Highs will range from 58-60.