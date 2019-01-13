Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies give way to showers tonight

Sunday starts out with partly cloudy skies followed by showers later in the evening.
A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect from the Sonoma County coast to Monterey from 9 a.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday. Highs will range from 58-60. Monday's storm ranks a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 47/61
Fremont: 47/61
Redwood City: 42/59
San Francisco: 50/60
San Jose: 47/61
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Showers, breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Breezy, a chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Breezy, chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland:
TODAY: Partly cloudy today.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy, chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT Showers, breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
Scattered showers, breezy.
HIGHS: 54-56.
