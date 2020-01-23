Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy tonight, morning fog

By
Tonight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow and Friday will both be partly to mostly sunny and relatively mild, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to low and mid 60s inland. However, after this two-day break from wet weather, rain will return over the weekend, followed by a showery pattern into the middle of next week.

Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 62

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Foggy AM/Sunshine & High Clouds by Afternoon
Highs: Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy AM Fog/Sunshine & High Clouds by Afternoon
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Foggy AM/Sunshine & High Clouds by Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy AM Fog/Sunshine & High Clouds by Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine & High Clouds
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine & High Clouds
Highs: Mid 60s

Friday:
Morning low clouds & fog, followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland

