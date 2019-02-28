Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy tonight, rain returning this weekend

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 40s, but dropping into the upper 30s in the North Bay valleys.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid-40s, but dropping into the upper 30s in the North Bay valleys.






VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to low 60s inland; but clouds will increase Friday night, and our next storm will arrive early Saturday morning.

This will be a moderate storm, ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, and will produce brief downpours and occasional wind gusts.

Showers from this storm may linger into Sunday.

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Rainy & Windy Morning/Scattered Showers by Afternoon
Highs: 58 to 60 Degrees in Most Areas

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 57
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 59

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s



North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Overcast Skies
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s



South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s


