Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid-40s, but dropping into the upper 30s in the North Bay valleys.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to low 60s inland; but clouds will increase Friday night, and our next storm will arrive early Saturday morning.
This will be a moderate storm, ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, and will produce brief downpours and occasional wind gusts.
Showers from this storm may linger into Sunday.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Rainy & Windy Morning/Scattered Showers by Afternoon
Highs: 58 to 60 Degrees in Most Areas
RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 57
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 59
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Overcast Skies
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy tonight, rain returning this weekend
TOP STORIES
Show More