Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy tonight, rain returning this weekend

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid-40s, but dropping into the upper 30s in the North Bay valleys.Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to low 60s inland; but clouds will increase Friday night, and our next storm will arrive early Saturday morning.This will be a moderate storm, ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, and will produce brief downpours and occasional wind gusts.Showers from this storm may linger into Sunday.Rainy & Windy Morning/Scattered Showers by AfternoonHighs: 58 to 60 Degrees in Most AreasConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Overcast SkiesHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60s