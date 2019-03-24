Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain tonight

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a chance of rain late tonight.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs today are expected to be between 56 to 66 degrees.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 45/66
Fremont: 56/65
Redwood City : 43/62
San Francisco: 49/60
San Jose: 44/66

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: A few sunny breaks.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Plenty of cloud cover.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: A few sunny breaks.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday:
Showers with breezy conditions.
Highs: 56 to 60.

