Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a chance of rain late tonight.
Highs today are expected to be between 56 to 66 degrees.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 45/66
Fremont: 56/65
Redwood City : 43/62
San Francisco: 49/60
San Jose: 44/66
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: A few sunny breaks.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Plenty of cloud cover.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: A few sunny breaks.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Showers with breezy conditions.
Highs: 56 to 60.
