Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly temps overnight

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly in spots, with overnight lows ranging from the mid and upper 30s in some inland valleys to low and mid-40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the mid-50s at the coast to upper 50s near the bay and inland.
Clouds will increase on Sunday, ahead of a few North Bay showers late Sunday night.
Steadier, more widespread rain will move through the area on Monday, Christmas Eve, with a few isolated showers lingering into early Christmas morning.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 58
Oakland: 59
Redwood City: 58
San Francisco: 57
San Jose: 60
Santa Rosa: 58
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
