Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly temps overnight

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly in spots, with overnight lows ranging from the mid and upper 30s in some areas.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the mid-50s at the coast to upper 50s near the bay and inland.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, ahead of a few North Bay showers late Sunday night.

Steadier, more widespread rain will move through the area on Monday, Christmas Eve, with a few isolated showers lingering into early Christmas morning.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 58
Oakland: 59
Redwood City: 58
San Francisco: 57
San Jose: 60
Santa Rosa: 58

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60


