Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly temps overnight

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly in spots, with overnight lows ranging from the mid and upper 30s in some inland valleys to low and mid-40s near the coast and bay.Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the mid-50s at the coast to upper 50s near the bay and inland.Clouds will increase on Sunday, ahead of a few North Bay showers late Sunday night.Steadier, more widespread rain will move through the area on Monday, Christmas Eve, with a few isolated showers lingering into early Christmas morning.Increasing CloudsHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s InlandConcord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Near 60