Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of scattered showers mainly in the North Bay. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid 60s inland and near the bay.
On Sunday, a light storm, ranking 1 on our Storm Impact Scale, will produce .15" - .75" of rain. This cold and fast system will bring gusty winds and cooler temps. A sunnier and drier pattern will begin Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; and that pattern will continue through the end of the week.
A Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra takes place from 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.
Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 63
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 61
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 61
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Near 60
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Near 50
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Light, Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Light, Widespread Showers
Highs: Mainly 58 to 60
