AccuWeather forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy evening, with scattered showers Sunday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is still time to step out and enjoy a few minutes of fresh air. If you are going to the coast, just use caution because the risk of rip currents will rise tonight ahead of the incoming storm. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight.Tomorrow the clouds will increase leading to afternoon and evening scattered showers as a light, Level 1 system moves in.Concord 68Oakland 67Redwood City 67San Francisco 65San Jose 68Santa Rosa 69Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers Develop in PMHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered PM ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mild, Scattered PM ShowersHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: Patches of Fog, CoolLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Increasing Clouds, Chance of Showers in PMHighs: Low to Upper 60sTonight: Partly to Mostly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: PM ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Partly to Mostly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: PM ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 60sA few showers will linger into Monday morning and then we get a break before more rain arrives. It will be a cooler afternoon.Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now