AccuWeather forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy evening, with scattered showers Sunday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is still time to step out and enjoy a few minutes of fresh air. If you are going to the coast, just use caution because the risk of rip currents will rise tonight ahead of the incoming storm. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight.
Tomorrow the clouds will increase leading to afternoon and evening scattered showers as a light, Level 1 system moves in.
Temperatures:
Concord 68
Oakland 67
Redwood City 67
San Francisco 65
San Jose 68
Santa Rosa 69
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Develop in PM
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered PM Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mild, Scattered PM Showers
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patches of Fog, Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds, Chance of Showers in PM
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: PM Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: PM Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Monday
A few showers will linger into Monday morning and then we get a break before more rain arrives. It will be a cooler afternoon.
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
