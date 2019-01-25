WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Patchy dense fog rolls into Bay Area overnight

Patchy dense fog returns overnight with chilly morning lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Saturday will be sunny with some high clouds and temps will be well above average, low 60s to near 70.

Sunday:
Temps warm a little more under partly cloudy skies. Highs: Mid 60s to 70.

Temperatures:
Concord: 65
Fremont: 66
Oakland: 64
Redwood City: 64
San Francisco: 65
San Jose: 67
San Rafael: 64
Santa Rosa: 67

Coast:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: : Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight & some patchy morning fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight & some patchy morning fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to near 70


(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
