Accuweather Forecast: Patchy dense fog rolls into Bay Area overnight

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Patchy dense fog returns overnight with chilly morning lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.Saturday will be sunny with some high clouds and temps will be well above average, low 60s to near 70.Temps warm a little more under partly cloudy skies. Highs: Mid 60s to 70.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnightLows: Mid to Upper 40sTOMORROW: SunnyHighs: : Mid to Upper 60sTONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnightLows: Low to mid 40sTOMORROW: SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight & some patchy morning fogLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTOMORROW: SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight & some patchy morning fogLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sTOMORROW: SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnightLows: Low to mid 40sTOMORROW: SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnightLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTOMORROW: SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to near 70Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now