Accuweather Forecast: Patchy dense fog rolls into Bay Area overnight

Patchy dense fog returns overnight with chilly morning lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Saturday will be sunny with some high clouds and temps will be well above average, low 60s to near 70.
Sunday:
Temps warm a little more under partly cloudy skies. Highs: Mid 60s to 70.
Temperatures:
Concord: 65
Fremont: 66
Oakland: 64
Redwood City: 64
San Francisco: 65
San Jose: 67
San Rafael: 64
Santa Rosa: 67
Coast:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: : Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight & some patchy morning fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight & some patchy morning fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
TONIGHT: Clear, then increasing clouds overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to near 70
