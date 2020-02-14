AccuWeather forecast: Patchy drizzle, fog across Bay Area

Tonight will bring increasing clouds, areas of fog, and patchy drizzle into the morning hours.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland.
There will be little change on Saturday, except for a slight chance of scattered showers in the North Bay.
Both tomorrow and Saturday will be "Spare the Air" days, with generally poor to moderate air quality.
A warmer and breezier pattern will begin on Sunday, with summerlike heat returning to inland areas, where highs will approach 90 degrees by the middle of next week.
SPARE THE AIR: Saturday
Today's Highs:
Santa Rosa 75
San Francisco 66
Oakland 69
San Jose 72
Concord 76
Coast:
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds/Patchy Drizzle
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Areas of Fog/Patchy Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds/Patchy Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Drizzle
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds/Patchy Drizzle
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Saturday:
Mostly Cloudy/Slight Chance of North Bay Showers
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
