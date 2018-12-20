Accuweather Forecast: Patchy fog and scatter showers tonight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers and areas of patchy dense fog. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dry, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to low 60s inland.
Saturday will be another bright dry day, but rainy weather will return on Monday.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s coast to Near 60 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 59
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 59
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows:
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
