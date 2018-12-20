WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Patchy fog and scatter showers

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers and areas of patchy dense fog. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers and areas of patchy dense fog. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Friday will be partly cloudy and dry, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to low 60s inland.

Saturday will be another bright dry day, but rainy weather will return on Monday.

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s coast to Near 60 Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 59
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 59

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows:
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Winter is coming: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Tornado carves path of destruction through small community outside Seattle
More Weather
Top Stories
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
Possible government shutdown: What's closed, what's open
Brewery kicks off sales of beer that gives back to Camp Fire victims
ABC7 chopper crew views meteor from the sky
Baby cam monitor hack and kidnapping threat serve as warning for tech security
Officials considering increasing toll prices for Golden Gate Bridge
Monterey Bay Aquarium apologies for viral tweet about otter
8 month multi-agency operation cracks down on retail theft
Show More
2 charged with death of a Fremont chef in alleged murder-for-hire scheme
Bay Area 'Christmas Crab' in short supply due to monster waves
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
House approves border wall funding as shutdown nears
More News