AccuWeather forecast: Patchy fog, cold temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Patchy fog and cold temperatures this Sunday morning as a cooler air mass has moved into the area. Temps have bottomed out to near freezing in out north bay valleys with a wind chill index in the 20s near Napa.Highs will be about 10 degrees below March standards today as our chilly air mass stays put. There could even be a stray shower today, but more likely plenty of clouds dominate the sky for a mostly cloudy afternoon.Shower chances linger into Monday & Tuesday, primarily south of San Jose with a tenth to two tenths of an inch ranking 1 on our SIS.Santa RosaConcordOaklandSan FranciscoSan JoseCloudy & cool, in the mid 50s.Lows: In the upper 40s late.Mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 50sTonight: 45-47Lots of clouds with highs in the upper 50s.Tonight: Cloudy, near 40.Cloudy & cool, highs in the upper 50s.Tonight: Cloudy, lows in the 30sCloudy skies, near 60.Tonight: Clouds, cool, in the 40s.Mostly cloudy, near 60.Tonight: An isolated shower, in the upper 40s.A chance of showers. 58-66.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now