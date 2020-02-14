AccuWeather forecast: Patchy fog, cold temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Patchy fog and cold temperatures this Sunday morning as a cooler air mass has moved into the area. Temps have bottomed out to near freezing in out north bay valleys with a wind chill index in the 20s near Napa.
Highs will be about 10 degrees below March standards today as our chilly air mass stays put. There could even be a stray shower today, but more likely plenty of clouds dominate the sky for a mostly cloudy afternoon.
Shower chances linger into Monday & Tuesday, primarily south of San Jose with a tenth to two tenths of an inch ranking 1 on our SIS.
Santa Rosa 58
Concord 60
Oakland 59
San Francisco 56
San Jose 60
The Coast: Cloudy & cool, in the mid 50s.
Lows: In the upper 40s late.
The East Bay: Mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 50s
Tonight: 45-47
The East Bay Valleys: Lots of clouds with highs in the upper 50s.
Tonight: Cloudy, near 40.
The North Bay: Cloudy & cool, highs in the upper 50s.
Tonight: Cloudy, lows in the 30s
The Peninsula: Cloudy skies, near 60.
Tonight: Clouds, cool, in the 40s.
The South Bay: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
Tonight: An isolated shower, in the upper 40s.
Monday: A chance of showers. 58-66.
