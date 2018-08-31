AccuWeather Forecast: Patchy fog near coast, bay overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Friday night will be mostly clear inland, but patchy fog will develop near the coast and bay overnight.
Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. As Labor Day Weekend kicks off, Saturday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland. Sunday and Monday will be about two to four degrees warmer in most inland areas, followed by minor cooling around the middle of next week. It's also important to remember that an Air Quality Advisory is in effect through Labor Day because of smoke from wildfires.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 87
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 68
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 87
Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50ws
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland
