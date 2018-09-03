WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Patchy fog near coast, bay

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Monday night will be mostly clear inland, with patchy fog developing near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Tuesday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. A slightly cooler pattern will develop midweek, followed by gradual warming at the end of the week.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 91
Oakland 73
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 66
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 84

Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s

North Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Near 90

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Looking Ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
