AccuWeather Forecast: Patchy fog near coast, bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Monday night will be mostly clear inland, with patchy fog developing near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Tuesday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. A slightly cooler pattern will develop midweek, followed by gradual warming at the end of the week.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 91
Oakland 73
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 66
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 84
Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Near 90
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Looking Ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!