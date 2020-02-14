AccuWeather forecast: Patchy fog tonight as fire threat continues

Gusty winds, especially in the hills combined with low humidity and critically dry vegetation, is keeping the fire danger elevated.
A Red Flag Warning remains up until Friday morning for the North Bay hills, East Bay hills and valleys, Santa Cruz mountains and the San Mateo County coast.
Patchy coastal fog overnight will be followed by decreasing winds tomorrow afternoon and sunny skies.
The cooling continues on Saturday with more fog and high clouds. Stronger offshore winds are expected Sunday through early next week. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.
RED FLAG WARNING: Until 8AM Friday
Highs Today:
Concord 78
Oakland 70
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 76
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog, Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny, Fog in PM
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Near Average
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mild & Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mild Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
