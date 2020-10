AccuWeather forecast: Patchy fog tonight as fire threat continues

Highs Today:

Gusty winds, especially in the hills combined with low humidity and critically dry vegetation, is keeping the fire danger elevated.A Red Flag Warning remains up until Friday morning for the North Bay hills, East Bay hills and valleys, Santa Cruz mountains and the San Mateo County coast.Patchy coastal fog overnight will be followed by decreasing winds tomorrow afternoon and sunny skies.The cooling continues on Saturday with more fog and high clouds. Stronger offshore winds are expected Sunday through early next week. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. RED FLAG WARNING : Until 8AM FridayConcord 78Oakland 70Redwood City 74San Francisco 64San Jose 77Santa Rosa 76Tonight: Patchy Fog, BreezyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Mainly Sunny, Fog in PMHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ColdLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Near AverageHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Mild & SunnyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Mild SunshineHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Upper 40s to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70s