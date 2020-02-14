Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Patchy fog tonight as fire threat continues

Gusty winds, especially in the hills combined with low humidity and critically dry vegetation, is keeping the fire danger elevated.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast

A Red Flag Warning remains up until Friday morning for the North Bay hills, East Bay hills and valleys, Santa Cruz mountains and the San Mateo County coast.

Patchy coastal fog overnight will be followed by decreasing winds tomorrow afternoon and sunny skies.

The cooling continues on Saturday with more fog and high clouds. Stronger offshore winds are expected Sunday through early next week. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

RED FLAG WARNING: Until 8AM Friday

Highs Today:
Concord 78
Oakland 70
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 76

Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog, Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny, Fog in PM
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Near Average
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mild & Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mild Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area fire danger spikes with powerful winds heading our way
Our America: Living While Black
SFPD investigating after Asian woman targeted with vandalism, racist letter
Oakland's angry turkey captured by expert posing as frail woman
Family continues search for pet pig after losing home in wildfire
Pre-debate poll: Vote ahead of Trump, Biden event
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Show More
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Ex-49ers star sentenced 15 years to life in prison for rape
SF-based Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores
While the Bay Area reopens, 1 county is left behind
Gunman inside Oakland building surrenders to police, ABC7 confirms
More TOP STORIES News