AccuWeather forecast: Patchy fog tonight, before hot, dry and windy conditions this weekend

Highs Tomorrow

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Sunday:

A Beach Hazard Statement by the National Weather Service is up for the coast until 8p.m. tonight due to large breakers and a higher risk of rip currents.A few high clouds and patchy fog are expected overnight.Parts of the Bay Area are already experiencing a change in the air quality. It's a sign of what's to come as the heat wave begins this weekend and gusty offshore winds develop.A Red Flag Warning will go up for the North and East Bay hills along with the inland East Bay valleys tomorrow at 9p.m. and continue until 8a.m. Monday.The fire danger will be high because of the hot, dry and windy conditions. The winds will bring more smoke from the wildfires into our area so an Air Quality Advisory is in effect through tomorrow. Hazy skies are expected at times this weekend.A Wind Advisory goes up Sunday for the Carquinez Strait & Delta. Power outages and downed tree limbs are possible.Concord 92Oakland 80Redwood City 82San Francisco 75San Jose 85Santa Rosa 89Tonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sun & High Clouds, MilderHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunshine & High Clouds, WarmerHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Hazy, Few High CloudsLows: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTomorrow: Hazy & WarmerHighs: Upper 80s to Mid 90sTonight: Few CloudsLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine, WarmerHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sTonight: Patchy Fog, High CloudsLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Filtered Sun, WarmerHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Warmer, Sun & Few High CloudsHighs: Low to Upper 80sThe heat builds on Sunday and the smoke increases with another round of gusty winds in the hills. Fire danger will remain high.Highs: Mid 70s to Low 100sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now