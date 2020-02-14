AccuWeather forecast: Patchy fog tonight, before hot, dry and windy conditions this weekend

A Beach Hazard Statement by the National Weather Service is up for the coast until 8p.m. tonight due to large breakers and a higher risk of rip currents.
A few high clouds and patchy fog are expected overnight.
Parts of the Bay Area are already experiencing a change in the air quality. It's a sign of what's to come as the heat wave begins this weekend and gusty offshore winds develop.
A Red Flag Warning will go up for the North and East Bay hills along with the inland East Bay valleys tomorrow at 9p.m. and continue until 8a.m. Monday.
The fire danger will be high because of the hot, dry and windy conditions. The winds will bring more smoke from the wildfires into our area so an Air Quality Advisory is in effect through tomorrow. Hazy skies are expected at times this weekend.
A Wind Advisory goes up Sunday for the Carquinez Strait & Delta. Power outages and downed tree limbs are possible.
Highs Tomorrow
Concord 92
Oakland 80
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 75
San Jose 85
Santa Rosa 89
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds, Milder
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunshine & High Clouds, Warmer
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Hazy, Few High Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy & Warmer
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Few Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine, Warmer
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog, High Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sun, Warmer
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Warmer, Sun & Few High Clouds
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Sunday:
The heat builds on Sunday and the smoke increases with another round of gusty winds in the hills. Fire danger will remain high.
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 100s
