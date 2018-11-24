WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Patchy fog with a few morning showers possible

Saturday will have patchy fog with a few morning showers possible. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with cool temperatures. Highs will range from 58-62.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Saturday will have patchy fog with a few morning showers possible.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon with cool temperatures. Highs will range from 58-62.

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/62
Fremont: 58/60
Redwood City: 58/60
San Francisco: 58/60
San Jose: 58/62

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy & cool.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny skies.
HIGHS: 60-64.

