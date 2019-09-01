Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Patchy morning fog, mostly clear skies

September skies are clear this morning. Fog will be patchy at the coast, keeping temps cool to start, with mild and sunny weather prevailing throughout the afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Inland temps will remain hot, in the mid and upper 90s, while bayside readings will once again be in the 80s.

Temps slowly begin to cool Tuesday, with that trend continuing the rest of the week.
Highs: 70-98.

MONDAY:
Morning patchy low clouds and fog, then a sunny and warm afternoon inland.
Highs: 68-94.

Temperatures:
Concord: 67/96
Fremont: 62/87
Redwood City: 61/83
San Francisco: 62/76
San Jose: 63/89

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & hot.
Highs: In the mid to upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
HIGHS: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warm.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'True Gentleman': Community remembers ABC7's Lorne Morrison
At least 7 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
2 killed in car crash while racing in San Jose, police say
Pit bull puppy stolen from SF shelter found in East Oakland
Chemicals used in apparent suicide at San Jose hotel force evacuations
Hurricane Dorian update shows path could turn, impact Carolinas
Odessa woman says gunman who killed 4 pointed gun at her
Show More
How is the strength of a hurricane measured?
Pleasanton mother says 5-year-old son squeezed through fence, walked off school's campus
Safari West holds naming contest for newest giraffe
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
Super Bowl Champion James Jones has field dedicated in his name
More TOP STORIES News