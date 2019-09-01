September skies are clear this morning. Fog will be patchy at the coast, keeping temps cool to start, with mild and sunny weather prevailing throughout the afternoon.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Inland temps will remain hot, in the mid and upper 90s, while bayside readings will once again be in the 80s.
Temps slowly begin to cool Tuesday, with that trend continuing the rest of the week.
Highs: 70-98.
MONDAY:
Morning patchy low clouds and fog, then a sunny and warm afternoon inland.
Highs: 68-94.
Temperatures:
Concord: 67/96
Fremont: 62/87
Redwood City: 61/83
San Francisco: 62/76
San Jose: 63/89
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & hot.
Highs: In the mid to upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
HIGHS: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warm.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Patchy morning fog, mostly clear skies
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News