AccuWeather Forecast: Patchy morning fog, mostly clear skies

September skies are clear this morning. Fog will be patchy at the coast, keeping temps cool to start, with mild and sunny weather prevailing throughout the afternoon.Inland temps will remain hot, in the mid and upper 90s, while bayside readings will once again be in the 80s.Temps slowly begin to cool Tuesday, with that trend continuing the rest of the week.Highs: 70-98.Morning patchy low clouds and fog, then a sunny and warm afternoon inland.Highs: 68-94.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: In the lower 80s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the upper 50s.TODAY: Sunny & hot.Highs: In the mid to upper 90s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 60s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: In the low 90s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.HIGHS: In the 80s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies, warm.Highs: Near 90.TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 60s.