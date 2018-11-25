WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Patchy morning fog with a sunny afternoon

Sunday will feature patchy morning fog that will give way to a sunny afternoon. Highs will range from 60-66.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Sunday will feature patchy morning fog that will give way to a sunny afternoon.



Highs will range from 60-66.

Temperatures:
Concord: 50/63
Fremont: 50/64
Redwood City: 47/64
San Francisco: 52/62
San Jose: 49/65

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly sunny.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny skies, a bit milder
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy dense fog.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Monday:
Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 62-66.

