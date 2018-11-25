Accuweather Forecast: Patchy morning fog with a sunny afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Sunday will feature patchy morning fog that will give way to a sunny afternoon.
Highs will range from 60-66.
Temperatures:
Concord: 50/63
Fremont: 50/64
Redwood City: 47/64
San Francisco: 52/62
San Jose: 49/65
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly sunny.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny skies, a bit milder
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy dense fog.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Looking ahead to Monday:
Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 62-66.
