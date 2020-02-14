AccuWeather forecast: Periods of rain, showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

Our Monday begins partly to mostly cloudy and milder than yesterday morning. Temperatures stretch from the middle 30s around Santa Rosa to middle 50s in Oakland.
Rain moves into the North Bay as the morning commute commences. The storm responsible quickly weakens with just scattered to isolated showers possible the remainder of today. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale with a slight chance of thunderstorms across the North Bay. Expect a much cooler afternoon as we mainly stay in the lower to upper 50s for high temperatures.
Periods of rain continue tonight. Definitely going to find slippery spots during tomorrow's morning commute. The storm continues as a 1-Light. Lows dip into the upper 30s to middle 40s.
Tuesday and Beyond:
The parent storm arrives tomorrow and lingers through Wednesday. While still a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, it contains more energy and cooler temperatures. These added elements create thunderstorms with hail, graupel and snow levels down to 2500'.
Calmer weather with more sunshine and warmth returns Thursday and continues through the weekend.
Daylight Saving begins Saturday night. Remember to set your clocks forward an hour before going to bed.
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/43
Fremont: 58/43
Oakland: 59/46
Redwood City: 59/44
San Francisco: 56/46
San Jose: 59/44
San Rafael: 56/43
Santa Rosa: 55/39
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rainy Periods
Lows: 41 - 45 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rainy Periods
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rainy Periods
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rainy Periods
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rainy Periods
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rainy Periods
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
