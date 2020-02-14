AccuWeather forecast: Periods of rain today, more chances Thursday through Saturday

Our Monday begins milder with temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s. A 1-Light Storm produces pockets of light rain making for a slippery commute.
Periods of rain taper this afternoon and leave us mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures, middle to upper 50s at the Coast, with upper 50s to lower 60s elsewhere.
Expect cooler conditions tonight, middle 30s to middle 40s, and a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog forming.
Tuesday and Beyond:
A little breezy but dry and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday.
Back-to-back storms bring us rain Thursday - Saturday.
Sunday will be our brightest, driest and warmest day this weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/43
Fremont: 60/43
Oakland: 60/46
Redwood City: 60/45
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 60/43
San Rafael: 60/44
Santa Rosa: 61/38
Coast:
TODAY: Periods of Rain
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Periods of Rain
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 6 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
