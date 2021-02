AccuWeather forecast: Periods of rain today, more chances Thursday through Saturday

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Our Monday begins milder with temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s. A 1-Light Storm produces pockets of light rain making for a slippery commute.Periods of rain taper this afternoon and leave us mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures, middle to upper 50s at the Coast, with upper 50s to lower 60s elsewhere.Expect cooler conditions tonight, middle 30s to middle 40s, and a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog forming.A little breezy but dry and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday.Back-to-back storms bring us rain Thursday - Saturday.Sunday will be our brightest, driest and warmest day this weekend.Concord: 62/43Fremont: 60/43Oakland: 60/46Redwood City: 60/45San Francisco: 58/46San Jose: 60/43San Rafael: 60/44Santa Rosa: 61/38TODAY: Periods of RainHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, BreezyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Periods of RainHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Periods of RainHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Periods of RainHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Periods of RainHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 41 - 6 DegreesTODAY: Periods of RainHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now yond