AccuWeather forecast: Pleasant and dry weather all week

We begin today looking a bit like summer. Watch out for increasing fog along the North Bay Valleys, Coast and slipping across the Golden Gate Bridge into the Bay. It feels like fall thought with temperatures in the middle 30s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.Hazy sunshine and warmer than average highs take over this afternoon. Highs range from the upper 60s at the Coast to near 80 degrees Inland.Look for similar conditions tonight to what you experience this morning.Our pattern remains locked in all the way through Sunday. That means no chance of rain.Mainly clear with patchy fog at night followed warmer than average afternoons.Winds remain mainly offshore but light enough to keep our fire threat at moderate levels.Look for high clouds in our afternoon sky from time to time.Concord: 80/45Fremont: 78/46Oakland: 77/47Redwood City: 77/42San Francisco: 76/50San Jose: 79/47San Rafael: 76/47Santa Rosa: 81/37TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Hazy SunshineHighs: 76 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 Degrees