AccuWeather forecast: Plenty of clouds and fog

By
Plenty of clouds & fog are creating a juicy atmosphere ripe for precip, albeit very light later today. Most of today will feature high & mid level clouds with scattered mist & drizzle at times. A warm front will approach the Bay Area this afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Southerly winds have kept temps mild early this morning. Rain will approach tonight in the North Bay with scattered showers throughout the rest of the Bay Area.

After a cool & damp morning Sunday, sunny skies will bring a pleasant afternoon as high pressure builds.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
Oakland 62
San Francisco 61
Concord 64
San Jose 66

Coast:
Showers
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the upper 40s

North Bay:
Showers
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the 40s

East Bay:
A Chance of Showers
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the upper 40s

East Bay Valleys:
Most Cloudy Skies
Highs: 62-64
Lows: 46-42

Peninsula:
Cloudy with possible showers
Highs: 62-65
Lows: 47-44

South Bay:
Cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 60s
Lows: In the 40s

Sunday:
Morning showers, then sunshine
Highs: 58-62

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

