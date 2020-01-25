AccuWeather forecast: Plenty of clouds and fog

Plenty of clouds & fog are creating a juicy atmosphere ripe for precip, albeit very light later today. Most of today will feature high & mid level clouds with scattered mist & drizzle at times. A warm front will approach the Bay Area this afternoon.
Southerly winds have kept temps mild early this morning. Rain will approach tonight in the North Bay with scattered showers throughout the rest of the Bay Area.
After a cool & damp morning Sunday, sunny skies will bring a pleasant afternoon as high pressure builds.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
Oakland 62
San Francisco 61
Concord 64
San Jose 66
Coast:
Showers
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the upper 40s
North Bay:
Showers
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay:
A Chance of Showers
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the upper 40s
East Bay Valleys:
Most Cloudy Skies
Highs: 62-64
Lows: 46-42
Peninsula:
Cloudy with possible showers
Highs: 62-65
Lows: 47-44
South Bay:
Cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 60s
Lows: In the 40s
Sunday:
Morning showers, then sunshine
Highs: 58-62
