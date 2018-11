Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality continues across Bay Area

Temperatures:

Monday night will bring clear skies above, but smoky air will continue to produce a visible haze along with poor air quality.Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s near the coast and bay. Tuesday will be another day of hazy sunshine and smoky air, with high temperatures ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 70 inland. As smoke continues to build up in the Bay Area, poor air quality will persist for the next few days. In fact, a Spare the Air alert will be in effect through Friday.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord 68Oakland 69Redwood City 68San Francisco 66San Jose 70Santa Rosa 69Tonight: Hazy SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Hazy SkiesLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Hazy SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Hazy Skies/ChillyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Near 70Tonight: Hazy SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Hazy SkiesLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Near 70Hazy Sunshine/Poor Air QualityHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 70s Inland