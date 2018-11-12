Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality continues across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Monday night will bring clear skies above, but smoky air will continue to produce a visible haze along with poor air quality.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s near the coast and bay. Tuesday will be another day of hazy sunshine and smoky air, with high temperatures ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 70 inland. As smoke continues to build up in the Bay Area, poor air quality will persist for the next few days. In fact, a Spare the Air alert will be in effect through Friday.
Temperatures:
Concord 68
Oakland 69
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 66
San Jose 70
Santa Rosa 69
Coast:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Hazy Skies/Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Near 70
Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Near 70
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Hazy Sunshine/Poor Air Quality
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 70s Inland
