Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality continues, Spare the Air in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Air Quality will remain poor overnight. It will also be a rather chilly night with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday will still feature poor air quality. A Spare the Air Alert is in effect. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 69
Oakland 70
San Jose 71
Concord 69
Coast:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s
Tuesday:
Air Quality remains poor. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the mid 60s to low 70s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!