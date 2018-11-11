WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality continues, Spare the Air in effect

EMBED </>More Videos

Air Quality will remain poor overnight. It will also be a rather chilly night with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Air Quality will remain poor overnight. It will also be a rather chilly night with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday will still feature poor air quality. A Spare the Air Alert is in effect. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 69
Oakland 70
San Jose 71
Concord 69

Coast:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s

Tuesday:
Air Quality remains poor. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the mid 60s to low 70s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Camp Fire smoke blankets Bay Area with unhealthy air for another day
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
More Weather
Top Stories
Camp Fire in Butte County equal to deadliest wildfire in CA history
Woolsey Fire threatening 57,000 structures as winds return
Residents upset after Trump threat to withhold funding to CA due to 'poor' management
2 dead, 4 injured after gambling feud erupts in gunfire
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
VIDEO: A look at the devastation in Butte County from Camp Fire
Camp Fire smoke blankets Bay Area with unhealthy air for another day
Show More
Trump tweetstorm about California fires has some 'disgusted'
Camp Fire firefighters to get some relief thanks to the weather
49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality
Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire
San Francisco emergency shelter opens because of air quality
More News