Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality from wildfires continues in Bay Area

Bay Area air quality has declined sharply because of the coninuing flow of smoke from wildfires in Butte County. It would be wise to limit strenuous outdoor activity during the period covered by this alert. pic.twitter.com/xDueiA4uPt — Spencer Christian (@SpencerABC7) November 10, 2018

Friday night will feature clear skies, with lingering haze from wild fires. It will also be chilly in some areas.Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s in parts of the North Bay, while low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s in most other regions.Saturday will bring sunny skies, but heavy smoke from wildfires will be quite visible, and air quality will be poor. In fact, a Spare the Air alert is in effect for the Bay Area Saturday. Afternoon highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. There will be no significant change in the current weather pattern going into next week; and air quality will likely remain poor as long as the wild fires in Butte County continue burning.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord 73Oakland 70Redwood City 71San Francisco 66San Jose 72Santa Rosa 72Tonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny/Smoky SkiesHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear & ColdLows: Upper 20s to Low 30sTomorrow: Sunny/Smoky SkiesHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny/Smoky SkiesHighs: Near 70Tonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny/Smoky SkiesHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny/Smoky SkiesHighs: Near 70Tonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny/Smoky SkiesHighs: Low 70sSunny/Smoky Skies/Mild & DryHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland