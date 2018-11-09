Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality from wildfires continues in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Friday night will feature clear skies, with lingering haze from wild fires. It will also be chilly in some areas.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s in parts of the North Bay, while low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s in most other regions.
Saturday will bring sunny skies, but heavy smoke from wildfires will be quite visible, and air quality will be poor. In fact, a Spare the Air alert is in effect for the Bay Area Saturday. Afternoon highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. There will be no significant change in the current weather pattern going into next week; and air quality will likely remain poor as long as the wild fires in Butte County continue burning.
Temperatures:
Concord 73
Oakland 70
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 66
San Jose 72
Santa Rosa 72
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Smoky Skies
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Smoky Skies
Highs: Near 70
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Smoky Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Smoky Skies
Highs: Near 70
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 70s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny/Smoky Skies/Mild & Dry
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!