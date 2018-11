Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality, not as warm today

Temperatures:

High clouds arrived while we were sleeping. The blanket of clouds are keeping us from being as cool as yesterday morning. With much less frost, lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 50s during the commute this morning.We begin and end today with unhealthy air across our Bay Area neighborhoods. This is not singular to today. SPARE THE AIR Until ThursdayHigh Clouds aid the cooling created by haze the past few days. Highs return to average levels, middle to upper 60s. A few scattered 70s are possible but the exception.The high clouds drift east tonight, but the smoke lingers tonight. Highs return to similar levels for tomorrow's morning commute.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 68/39Fremont: 69/43Oakland: 69/48Redwood City: 68/41San Francisco: 66/51San Jose: 70/43San Rafael: 67/40Santa Rosa: 69/35TODAY: High Clouds & SmokeHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing CloudsLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & SmokeHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing CloudsLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & SmokeHighs: 67 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing CloudsLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & SmokeHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing CloudsLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & SmokeHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing CloudsLows: 41 - 47 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & SmokeHighs: 68 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing CloudsLows: 39 - 44 DegreesThe smoky sky continues tomorrow. Expect another Spare the Air alert. Highs rebound a few degrees thanks to fewer clouds.A chance of rain develops Tuesday and lingers through Thanksgiving Day.