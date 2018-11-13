Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality, not as warm today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --High clouds arrived while we were sleeping. The blanket of clouds are keeping us from being as cool as yesterday morning. With much less frost, lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 50s during the commute this morning.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
We begin and end today with unhealthy air across our Bay Area neighborhoods. This is not singular to today. SPARE THE AIR Until Thursday
High Clouds aid the cooling created by haze the past few days. Highs return to average levels, middle to upper 60s. A few scattered 70s are possible but the exception.
The high clouds drift east tonight, but the smoke lingers tonight. Highs return to similar levels for tomorrow's morning commute.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord: 68/39
Fremont: 69/43
Oakland: 69/48
Redwood City: 68/41
San Francisco: 66/51
San Jose: 70/43
San Rafael: 67/40
Santa Rosa: 69/35
Coast:
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing Clouds
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing Clouds
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing Clouds
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing Clouds
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing Clouds
Lows: 41 - 47 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Smoke
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Decreasing Clouds
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Wednesday & Next Week:
The smoky sky continues tomorrow. Expect another Spare the Air alert. Highs rebound a few degrees thanks to fewer clouds.
A chance of rain develops Tuesday and lingers through Thanksgiving Day.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!