AccuWeather Forecast: Poor air quality possible today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today gray with patchy fog and mist near the Coast and around Petaluma and Santa Rosa. Expect these conditions to remain through the morning commute. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s in the North Bay to middle 60s across the Inland East Bay through the morning commute.
This afternoon features smoky sunshine over the Bay and Inland with clouds and haze at the Coast. Highs range from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.
The sea breeze lets up off the accelerator today. That means playing on the Bay will be safer. However, without that clean ocean air, the chance of smoke from our wildfires creating poor air quality increases.
SPARE THE AIR: Today
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Thursday 2 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.
Clouds and the chance of fog and mist return tonight. Lows dip to similar levels as this morning, lower 50s to lower 60s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 96/58
Fremont: 78/57
Oakland: 73/54
Redwood City: 80/56
San Francisco: 67/52
San Jose: 85/61
San Rafael: 85/54
Santa Rosa: 89/53
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Smoky
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & Smoky
Highs: 91 - 98 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 64 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 71 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Smoky
Highs: 70 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Thursday
Tomorrow will be one of the hottest days this week before cooler and cleaner air arrives this weekend.
