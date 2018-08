AccuWeather Forecast: Poor air quality possible today

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Thursday

We begin today gray with patchy fog and mist near the Coast and around Petaluma and Santa Rosa. Expect these conditions to remain through the morning commute. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s in the North Bay to middle 60s across the Inland East Bay through the morning commute.This afternoon features smoky sunshine over the Bay and Inland with clouds and haze at the Coast. Highs range from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.The sea breeze lets up off the accelerator today. That means playing on the Bay will be safer. However, without that clean ocean air, the chance of smoke from our wildfires creating poor air quality increases. SPARE THE AIR : Today FIRE WEATHER WATCH : Thursday 2 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.Clouds and the chance of fog and mist return tonight. Lows dip to similar levels as this morning, lower 50s to lower 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 96/58Fremont: 78/57Oakland: 73/54Redwood City: 80/56San Francisco: 67/52San Jose: 85/61San Rafael: 85/54Santa Rosa: 89/53TODAY: Partly Sunny & HazyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & SmokyHighs: 84 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & HazyHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & SmokyHighs: 91 - 98 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & HazyHighs: 71 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & SmokyHighs: 70 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTomorrow will be one of the hottest days this week before cooler and cleaner air arrives this weekend.