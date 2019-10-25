AccuWeather forecast: Poor air quality, slightly cooler

Poor air quality across the bay area from the Kincade Fire. Temperatures will cool slightly under sunny, but hazy skies today.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Another round of strong offshore winds arrive later tomorrow encompassing a larger portion of the bay area and for a longer duration. Critical fire weather returns late tomorrow with lower afternoon high temperatures. Highs: 76-92.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/89
Fremont: 63/87
Redwood City : 56/86
San Francisco: 65/82
San Jose: 69/88
Coast
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & hazy.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear & mild.
Lows: In the 60s.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
HIGHS: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Hazy &warm.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.
SATURDAY:
Sunny & continued cooling with moderate air quality
