AccuWeather forecast: Poor air quality, slightly cooler

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Poor air quality across the bay area from the Kincade Fire . Temperatures will cool slightly under sunny, but hazy skies today.Another round of strong offshore winds arrive later tomorrow encompassing a larger portion of the bay area and for a longer duration. Critical fire weather returns late tomorrow with lower afternoon high temperatures. Highs: 76-92.Concord: 61/89Fremont: 63/87Redwood City : 56/86San Francisco: 65/82San Jose: 69/88TODAY: Hazy & warm.Highs: In the lower 80s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy & warm.Highs: In the mid 80s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & hazy.Highs: In the upper 80s.TONIGHT: Clear & mild.Lows: In the 60s.TODAY: Hazy & warm.Highs: In the upper 80s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy & warm.HIGHS: In the mid 80s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy &warm.Highs: In the upper 80s.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: Near 50.Sunny & continued cooling with moderate air qualityDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now