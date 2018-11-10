Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality throughout the weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Air quality will remain unhealthy overnight. A Red Flag Warning will also go into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday night for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains.
Wind gusts could top 40mph which will create high fire danger overnight. Lows drop into the low 30s to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Sunday begins with windy conditions in our hills. The winds will relax in the afternoon. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Air quality will still remain poor, so it's a good idea to limit time outside. Under hazy sunshine, highs range from the low to mid-60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord: 65
Oakland: 63
San Francisco: 62
San Jose: 63
Santa Rosa: 60
Coast:
Tonight: Hazy skies
Lows: Mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Low 30s to mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low to mid-60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Mid- to upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Mid-60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy skies
Lows: Mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid-30s to mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low to mid-60s
Monday:
Air quality remains poor. Under hazy sunshine, highs range from the mid-60s to low 70s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!