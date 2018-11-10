WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality throughout the weekend

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Air quality will remain unhealthy overnight. A Red Flag Warning will also go into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday night for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains.

Wind gusts could top 40mph which will create high fire danger overnight. Lows drop into the low 30s to upper 40s.



Sunday begins with windy conditions in our hills. The winds will relax in the afternoon. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Air quality will still remain poor, so it's a good idea to limit time outside. Under hazy sunshine, highs range from the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 65
Oakland: 63
San Francisco: 62
San Jose: 63
Santa Rosa: 60

Coast:
Tonight: Hazy skies
Lows: Mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Low 30s to mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low to mid-60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Mid- to upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Mid-60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy skies
Lows: Mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid-30s to mid-40s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low to mid-60s

Monday:
Air quality remains poor. Under hazy sunshine, highs range from the mid-60s to low 70s.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
