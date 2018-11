Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality throughout the weekend

Temperatures:

Air quality will remain unhealthy overnight. A Red Flag Warning will also go into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday night for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains.Wind gusts could top 40mph which will create high fire danger overnight. Lows drop into the low 30s to upper 40s.Sunday begins with windy conditions in our hills. The winds will relax in the afternoon. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 4 p.m. Sunday.Air quality will still remain poor, so it's a good idea to limit time outside. Under hazy sunshine, highs range from the low to mid-60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord:Oakland:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Hazy skiesLows: Mid-40sTomorrow: Hazy sunshineHighs: Low 60sTonight: WindyLows: Low 30s to mid-40sTomorrow: Hazy sunshineHighs: Low to mid-60sTonight: WindyLows: Mid- to upper 40sTomorrow: Hazy sunshineHighs: Low 60sTonight: WindyLows: Upper 30s to mid-40sTomorrow: Hazy sunshineHighs: Mid-60sTonight: Hazy skiesLows: Mid-40sTomorrow: Hazy sunshineHighs: Low 60sTonight: Hazy SkiesLows: Mid-30s to mid-40sTomorrow: Hazy sunshineHighs: Low to mid-60sAir quality remains poor. Under hazy sunshine, highs range from the mid-60s to low 70s.