AccuWeather Forecast: Poor air quality

It'll be mostly sunny, hazy, and warm inland in the Bay Area, tomorrow. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to near 100 degrees in the hottest inland areas.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be foggy near the coast and bay, but skies will be mostly clear in the inland valleys. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, hazy, and warm to hot inland. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to near 100 degrees in the hottest inland areas. Tomorrow will also be another Spare the Air day, as smoke and particulate matter from wildfires continue to move into the Bay Area. Tomorrow's poorest air quality will be in the inland East Bay and in the Santa Clara Valley.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

SPARE THE AIR: Today
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Thursday 2 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 98
Fremont: 78/57
Oakland: 78
Redwood City: 83
San Francisco: 69
San Jose: 88
Santa Rosa: 92

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Inland:

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 90s to Near 100


Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Looking ahead to Friday
Mostly Sunny, Hazy, & warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

