Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Pop-up showers and thunderstorms today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- FROST ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. for the North Bay.
Keep your pets and plants protected through the morning hours today.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly clear conditions overnight created even cooler weather this morning. Temperatures range from the lower 30s Inland to middle 40s in San Francisco and Oakland. Any active weather remains near and along the Peninsula Coast this morning.

Expect more sunshine this afternoon with below-average highs again, middle 50s to middle 60s. Pop-up showers develop this afternoon, some containing hail and even a thunderstorm possible. The limited nature keeps us from needed the Storm Impact Scale.

Mostly clear tonight with nearly as cold temperatures. A few patched of fog for, especially in our North Bay Valleys.

Friday and Beyond:
You can venture outside tomorrow without having to worry about getting wet. Highs climb a degree or two warmer than today.
Rain and showers along with cooler afternoons dot our weekend weather. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. I don't anticipate this being an all-day event, either day.
Spring warmth and sunshine return Monday. Highs reaching 70 degrees and warmer become the norm away from the Coast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/39
Fremont: 60/42
Oakland: 59/45
Redwood City: 59/40
San Francisco: 58/45
San Jose: 60/41
San Rafael: 61/42
Santa Rosa: 63/33

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Inland East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

