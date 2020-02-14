Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Possible isolated showers tonight, partly cloudy tomorrow

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, mainly in the inland East Bay and the South Bay. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a little milder than today. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to near 70 in the warmest inland areas.

A warming trend will begin this weekend, Easter Weekend, bringing a string of mainly sunny and mild-to-warm days. Afternoon highs on Easter Sunday will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s near the bay and inland, and further warming is likely into the middle of next week.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
San Francisco 62
Oakland 65
San Jose 68
Concord 69

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog

Lows: Mid 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Near 70

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 50s

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday:
Mostly Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Low 70s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus data: See how the curve is bending in each Bay Area county
EXCLUSIVE: SF launches initiative to trace every single COVID-19 case and contact
COVID-19: Newsom announces hotel voucher program for healthcare workers
COVID-19 Updates: Berkeley reports city's 1st COVID-19 death
'GMA,' Feeding America hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
Doctor's Note: When will the world return to 'normal?'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
Animal shelter runs out of adoptable pets amid COVID-19 outbreak
LGBTQ icon Phyllis Lyon dies at age 95
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News