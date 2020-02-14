AccuWeather forecast: Possible isolated showers tonight, partly cloudy tomorrow

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, mainly in the inland East Bay and the South Bay. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a little milder than today. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to near 70 in the warmest inland areas.
A warming trend will begin this weekend, Easter Weekend, bringing a string of mainly sunny and mild-to-warm days. Afternoon highs on Easter Sunday will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s near the bay and inland, and further warming is likely into the middle of next week.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
San Francisco 62
Oakland 65
San Jose 68
Concord 69
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Near 70
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Saturday:
Mostly Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Low 70s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Possible isolated showers tonight, partly cloudy tomorrow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More