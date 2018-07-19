WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Possible showers

Thursday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will range from mid 50s to low 60s. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Thursday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will range from mid 50s to low 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 80s and low 90s inland. Over the weekend, we can expect sunny days and a seasonal range of temperatures -- low 60s at the coast to around 90 inland. A slightly warmer pattern will develop early next week.

Concord 89
Oakland 75
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 69
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 84

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Saturday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland

